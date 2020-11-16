BioNTech hat einen Impfstoff - endet jetzt die Kursrally oder geht es erst los. Und viel wichtiger noch: Ist es Zeit, eine Welt nach Corona zu denken? Gerade ganz frisch bekam das Unternehmen die erste Zulassung: für China. Wann folgen FDA in den USA und die EU? Welche Nebenwirkungen gibt es? Wie weit sind die anderen Impfstoff-Hersteller? Und viel wichtiger noch: Ist es Zeit, eine Welt nach Corona zu denken? Antje Erhard fragt Zhiqiang Shu, Berenberg Capital Markets, Biotech-Analyst in New York. Das Interview ist in Englisch, aber Antje fasst das Wichtiste am Ende AUF DEUTSCH zusammen: Wann gibt es ein Zulassung für BioNTech? Wann ist die Welt versorgt mit Impfstoff? Endet die Kursrallye? Was machen die Konkurrenten? Was sind die Top-Aktien im Sektor? Please be advised that for your upcoming interview with Zhigiang Shu the following company-specific disclosures apply: • BCM is making a market in BioNTech (BNTX) • During the previous 12 months, BCM co-managed a public offering for BioNTech (BNTX) • BCM provided BioNTech (BNTX) investment banking, securities-related services. • BCM received compensation for investment banking services in the past 12 months, or expects to receive such compensation in the next 3 months from BioNTech (BNTX) • During the previous 12 months, BCM co-managed a public offering for CureVac (CVAC) • BCM provided CureVac (CVAC) investment banking, securities-related services. • BCM received compensation for investment banking services in the past 12 months, or expects to receive such compensation in the next 3 months from CureVac (CVAC) • BCM has no company-specific disclosures on Pfizer (PFE) • BCM has no company-specific disclosures on Moderna (MRNA) Weitere Videos finden Sie unter: https://www.deraktionaer.tv ?? Folgt uns hier:?? ?? Facebook: https://de-de.facebook.com/aktionaer/ ?? Twitter: https://twitter.com/aktionaer ?? Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deraktionaer/