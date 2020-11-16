AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. EST), to explore key results of the rating agency's recently conducted survey of insurance companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Among the takeaways from these survey results, included in a new Best's Special Report, is that significant divergences exist in expectations between regulators and (re)insurance businesses. During the event, senior AM Best analysts also will discuss modifications to Best's Credit Rating Methodology relating to ESG factors and key implications of ESG adoption for the insurance industry.

Register now at www.ambest.com/webinars/ESG.

Panelists include:

Ghislain Le Cam, director, analytics, AM Best;

Maura McGuigan, director, credit rating criteria, AM Best;

Jessica Botelho-Young, associate director, analytics, AM Best;

Pascal Christory, group chief investment officer, AXA; and

Richard Banks, director, industry research, AM Best (Moderator).

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in English. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

To view the Best's Special Report, titled, "Insurers and Reinsurers: Ignoring ESG Factors Poses Reputational Risk," please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=303134.

