The "Europe Thermal Scanners Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type (Handheld and Fixed), Wavelength (Short-Wave Infrared, Mid-Wave Infrared, and Long-Wave Infrared), and End- Use (Industrial, Aerospace Defense, Automotive, Oil Gas, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal scanners market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,092.89 million in 2019 to US$ 2,170.29 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant rise in demand of thermal scanner. The sudden rise in the demand has caused imbalanced the to supply chain. The manufacturing adopting to mass production of these devices which has led to decrease in prices. The manufacturers are inclining more towards production of commercial thermal which can be utilized by healthcare sector. Meanwhile, the thermal scanner market players are also witnessing growing demand from automotive sector owing to rising safety standards is further creating growth opportunities.

Based on end use, the aerospace defense segment led the Europe thermal scanners market in 2019. The thermal imaging solutions are widely used in various aerospace industry applications, such as quality control, monitoring and controlling of fast processes, and testing of lightweight construction elements and modern composite materials. The various measurement tasks of the aerospace sector often need infrared cameras with high frame rate of 100 Hz and more and/or very high thermal resolutions of 20 mk.

Moreover, quality controls of rotor blades, wings, and fuselages of airplanes as well as helicopters can be conducted in the form of efficient fault analyses through infrared camera systems. Furthermore, the governments are increasingly adopting advanced technologies in order to increase the productivity and efficiency in terms of security.

Key players operating in the Europe thermal scanners include FLIR Systems, Inc., AMETEK Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Fluke Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Thermal Scanners Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Thermal Scanners Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Incremental surge in demand for Thermal Scanners due to outbreak of COVID-19

5.1.2 Escalating implementation of Thermal Scanners in Automobile

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Inaccurate readings on certain surfaces.

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase adoption of Thermal Scanners in Construction Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with Thermal Scanners.

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Thermal Scanners Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Europe Thermal Scanners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.2 Market Positioning Five Key Players

7. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 2027

7.3 Handheld

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Handheld Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fixed

8. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis- By Wavelength

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, By Wavelength, 2019 2027

8.3 Short-Wave Infrared

8.4 Mid-Wave Infrared

8.5 Long-Wave Infrared

9. Thermal Scanners Market Analysis By End-Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Thermal Scanners Market Breakdown, By End-Use, 2019 2027

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Oil and Gas

9.7 Others

10. Thermal Scanners Market Country Analysis

11. Europe Thermal Scanners Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12. Thermal Scanners Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

FLIR Systems, Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

Fluke Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awh1ch

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005855/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900