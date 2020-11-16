Judges Praise the Company's Focus on Sugar Reduction

A leading food/beverage industry publisher, FoodBev, today named VitaFiber IMO, a healthy alternative to sugar, as the world's top beverage ingredient. VitaFiber and other award winners were announced at the 18th Annual World Beverage Innovation Awards in Nuremberg. Almost 300 nominations came from twenty-five countries across twenty-two categories.

BioNeutra Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Steve Jakeway says, "It is truly an honour to be recognized as the best beverage ingredient in the world! We understand the importance of sugar reduction not only in beverages but across all food categories. VitaFiber IMO stands at the intersection of sugar reduction and great taste allowing our clients to develop superior products that consumers love."

FoodBev Senior Awards Marketing Executive Laura Nettle says, "…the awards celebrate some of the most ambitious new products and developments of the year from both new and established brands in the global beverage industry."

Today's selection of VitaFiber by FoodBev is the fourth international recognition this year for the BioNeutra product. VitaFiber IMO was previously chosen as a finalist as the top prebiotic ingredient in the USA; as a finalist as the top sports ingredient in Europe and as a finalist as the top sports ingredient in Asia in three separate award competitions.

