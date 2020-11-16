16 November 2020
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
TECHNIPFMC PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Société Générale SA (SG SA)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Puteaux, France
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
12/11/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
13/11/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (8.A 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.90%
2.63%
5.52%
449,408,233
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
2.03%
2.30%
4.32%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BDSFG982
Ordinary shares
5,764,892
0
1.28%
0.00%
GB00BDSFG982
Borrowed Ordinary shares
7,254,079
0
1.61%
0.00%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
13,018,971
2.90%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
124,563
0.03%
Call option on basket
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
197,312
0.04%
Euro Medium Term Note
09/01/2025
Till 09/01/2025
Cash
7,154
0.00%
Call option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
2,045,000
0.46%
Call option
16/12/2022
16/12/2022
Cash
114
0.00%
Call option
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
6
0.00%
Call option
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
371,319
0.08%
Call option
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
537,214
0.12%
Call option
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
452,704
0.10%
Call option
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
243,600
0.05%
Put option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
710,000
0.16%
Put option
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
104,831
0.02%
Put option
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
794,883
0.18%
Put option
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
163,571
0.04%
Put option
20/11/2020
20/11/2020
Cash
100,000
0.02%
Put option
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
44,156
0.01%
Put option
15/01/2021
15/01/2021
Cash
100,000
0.02%
Listed call warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
2,220,086
0.49%
Listed call warrants
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
3
0.00%
Listed call warrants
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
362,861
0.08%
Listed call warrants
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
531,891
0.12%
Listed call warrants
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
432,709
0.10%
Listed call warrants
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
242,669
0.05%
Listed put warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
710,000
0.16%
Listed put warrants
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
104,831
0.02%
Listed put warrants
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
794,883
0.18%
Listed put warrants
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
163,571
0.04%
Listed put warrants
20/11/2020
20/11/2020
Cash
100,000
0.02%
Listed put warrants
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
44,156
0.01%
Listed put warrants
15/01/2021
15/01/2021
Cash
100,000
0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
11,804,087
2.63%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Société Générale S.A.
Société Générale Effekten GmbH
Société Générale S.A.
Société Générale S.A.
Généfinance S.A.
Sogéparticipations S.A.
Société Générale Luxembourg
SG Issuer S.A.
Société Générale S.A.
Généfinance S.A.
SG Option Europe S.A.
Société Générale S.A.
SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
November 13th, 2020
Category: UK regulatory
TechnipFMC plc