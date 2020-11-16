01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces Strategic Growth Plan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced some of the key initiatives in its fiscal 2021-2025 business plan. The plan is designed to achieve growth in revenues and earnings. As support for the Company's plan the Company has already secured major new global enterprise partners to help achieve its objectives and expects to add more new partners throughout fiscal 2021 and beyond.

As previously announced, the Company will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 17 at 11:00AM ET to discuss details of the plan. Investors are invited to register in advance for the live webcast of the call and investor presentation on the Company's website at https://www.01com.com/invest-relation/.

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "Q-Day, the day quantum computers are expected to render current encryption methods meaningless, is coming. 01 Communique has developed what we believe to be the first-to-market enterprise level cybersecurity software for the quantum computing era. Our patent-pending, proprietary, quantum-safe cybersecurity products IronCAP and IronCAP X are expected to drive revenue growth. IronCAP, which was uncrackable during a month-long hack-a-thon last year, is expected to enable us to generate significant revenue as we grow our global client base."

Under Mr. Cheung's leadership, and an exceptionally talented R&D team led by Sergey Strakhov as CTO and Professor Bezzateev as Crypto Scientist, 01 Communique has developed a variety of SaaS technologies over the past 20 years. In addition to IronCAP X, revenue generating products include I'm InTouch remote access software and I'm OnCall remote support. Revenue from these two products has helped the Company fund the development of IronCAP X.

Mr. Cheung stated, "Now we are launching our game-changing, enterprise level IronCAP X quantum-safe cybersecurity product to the global market. Over the next few years, we expect to invest in our infrastructure to support the growth of our business."

Key Investment Highlights

The Company is providing its key investment highlights, which have been outlined in a presentation that will be available shortly after tomorrow's webcast on the Company's website at https://www.01com.com/invest-relation/.

The Company is:

Serving a massive global encryption software market forecasted to grow from US$0.6B in 2018 to US$1.7B in 2024 representing a CAGR of 18.7% [ 1] ;

; Targeting global post-quantum cryptograph vertical markets which include email encryption, file storage, website protection and financial transactions;

Planning to launch IronCAP X Enterprise Version in Q1 2021 [ 2] with world-class early-adopter partners;

Enterprise Version in Q1 2021 with world-class early-adopter partners; One of the first-to-market with proprietary, patent-pending, enterprise software for the quantum computing era that the Company believes has the potential to become the de-facto solution globally;

A disruptive cybersecurity SaaS company with an aggressive plan to generate increased revenue and net income margin growth;

At a financial inflection point which provides an attractive investment entry point; and Q-day represents a massive potential catalyst for investors.

Strategic Growth Plan

The plan is designed to achieve growth in revenues and earnings. Revenue growth is expected to be driven by being one of the first-to-market with quantum-safe encryption technology, which the Company anticipates will enable it to rapidly add new enterprise customers. It will be supported by free IronCAP X licenses to individuals, which is expected to accelerate adoption of the technology.

The Company's goal is to become the de-facto solution globally for quantum-safe encryption. The advent of quantum computers has implications for every electronic communication, file storage, website and financial transaction as Q-day is expected to render current encryption methods meaningless.

Over the next few years, the Company expects to make significant investments in Company infrastructure. This includes not only marketing, sales and business development, but also R&D, finance and business processes. The Company expects these investments to support the growth of the business thereby enabling significant future levels of profitability.

About IronCAP and IronCAP X:

IronCAP is at the forefront of the cyber security market and is designed to protect our customers from cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved Goppa code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems, so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. An IronCAP API is available which allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and from quantum computers in the future.

IronCAP X, a new cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, incorporating our patent-pending technology was made available for commercial use on April 23, 2020. The new product has two major differentiations from what is in the market today. Firstly, many offerings in today's market store users secured emails on email-servers for recipients to read, making email-servers a central target of cyber-attack. IronCAP X, on the other hand, delivers each encrypted message end-to-end to the recipients such that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read the message. Consumers' individual messages are protected, eliminating the hackers' incentive to attack email servers of email providers. Secondly, powered by our patent-pending IronCAP technology, we believe IronCAP Xis the world's first quantum-safe end-to-end email encryption system; secured against cyberattacks from today's systems and from quantum computers in the future. Consumers and businesses using our new products will have tomorrow's cybersecurity today.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability grow revenues and margins, the business prospects of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP X, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

This press release contains statistical data, market research and industry forecasts that were obtained from third party web sites, publications and reports or are based on estimates derived from such publications and reports and the Company's knowledge of, and experience in, the markets in which it operates. The third-party publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of their information. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasts in such publications or reports, and the prospect for material variation can be expected to increase as the length of the forecast period increases. While the Company believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified due to limits on the availability and reliability of data inputs and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Accordingly, the accuracy, currency and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources included in this press release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

Brian.stringer@01com.com

[1] Gartner Forecast Analysis: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide report - July 2020.

[2] IronCAP and IronCAP X, a new cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, incorporating patent-pending technology was made available for commercial use on April 23, 2020. The enterprise version is expected to be available in Q1 2021.

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617001/01-Communique-Announces-Strategic-Growth-Plan