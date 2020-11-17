Relationship giant eharmony launches latest ad campaign celebrating real love

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationship giant eharmony has today launched its latest ad campaign, which aims to put the 'real' in 'real love'.

The three new adverts (which belong to a series of seven) feature candid, relatable, everyday moments of meaningful connection, from getting a partner to finally try pineapple pizza over a video date, to surprising a sleepy other half with a cup of morning coffee in bed.

They also mark a new chapter in eharmony's TV creatives with more sexual chemistry evident.

Refreshingly un-staged and unfiltered, one creative sees a couple affectionately fooling around in bed on a lazy morning at home. In another, two women are seen laughing over a not so delicious cooking recipe and flirtatiously sharing ice cream.

The next couple swap song lyrics on their phones, while another duo seek adventure on a road trip, pulling over for a romantic moment.

The adverts end with eharmony's well-known strap line: 'every 14 minutes, someone finds love on eharmony'. And each is evocative of the connections people find every day on eharmony.

The ads will launch internationally on key broadcast outlets across the UK, US and Australia today. In the UK, they will air on networks including Channel 4, ITV and Sky.

Romain Bertrand, VP International at eharmony comments: "The launch of our new Real Love ad suite pays testament to our brand's core aim: helping singles to find real love of the most compatible kind: unfiltered, unedited and wholly authentic.

"Our latest adverts aim to bring hope - in a time when our daily lives are disrupted - and remind singles all over the world that love can still prosper. At eharmony, we recently launched Video Date to help singles on their journey to find love in a safe and creative way."

To view the ads please click here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335310/eharmony_Advertisement.jpg