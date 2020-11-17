Third Virtual Event in STREAMup Series Focuses on Measurement

The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, is hosting its first Europe STREAMup on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:00pm GMT. The virtual meetup is available to both members and non-members and though it is scheduled to accommodate the streaming community in Europe, it is open to all who would like to participate.

"Our first two STREAMups tackled device fragmentation and then content challenges. This third and final STREAMup of the year takes on the issues associated with measurement," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "What the industry is discovering is that having both a high-level view of streaming performance and granular details about individual user sessions and workflows is very difficult. This issue is compounded by the growing complexity of streaming workflows and fragmentation of devices. Our speakers have real-world experience tackling the problems within this critical area of streaming."

The Europe STREAMup is sponsored by member companies ATEME, Broadpeak, and Qwilt. The two technical presentations will share the presenters' challenges with measuring various aspects of streaming, whether within the workflow or at the player level, and how they overcame these issues. The meetup will conclude with a Star Trek trivia session and a social hour hosted in an 8-bit virtual environment.

The Europe STREAMup presentations will feature:

Brenton Ough of Touchstream: "Top 5 Elements for Effective CDN Monitoring" which will explore how to best monitor CDN performance, availability, etc.

For more information on Europe STREAMup 2020:

https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meetup/europe-2020/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Allt, Anevia, ATEME, Broadpeak, CBC, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Stackpath, Starz, Streaming Global, Synamedia, TAG Video Systems, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, THEO, Touchstream, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Walt Disney Television, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors representing some of the biggest names in global streaming participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

