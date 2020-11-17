The data center market in China is expected to grow by USD 18.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The demand for hyper-converged data centers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing carbon emissions will hamper the market growth.

Data Center Market In China: Component Landscape

IT infrastructure will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. 60% of the market's growth will originate from IT infrastructure during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Baidu Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Customer landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

