Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE)(TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on November 12, 2020, Iain McLaren, a non-executive director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 908 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp54.90 per share, for a total value of £498.49. The shares were acquired by Mr. McLaren under a standing instruction for dividend reinvestment.

Following the transaction, Mr. McLaren holds 163,778 common shares, which represents a total of 0.04% the Company's issued share capital.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Iain McLaren

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jadestone Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

254900E4GCXW63X26Q32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.

ISIN: CA46989Q1000

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. under a standing instruction for dividend reinvestment.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

GBp54.90 per share, 908 common shares

d)

Aggregated information:

·Aggregated volume:

·Price:

908 common shares

£498.49

e)

Date of the transaction:

November 12, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+44 7392 940 495 (UK)

Dan Young, CFO

+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Georgia Edmonds

jse@camarco.co.uk

Billy Clegg

James Crothers

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617056/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-Dealing

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
