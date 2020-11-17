Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE)(TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on November 12, 2020, Iain McLaren, a non-executive director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 908 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp54.90 per share, for a total value of £498.49. The shares were acquired by Mr. McLaren under a standing instruction for dividend reinvestment.
Following the transaction, Mr. McLaren holds 163,778 common shares, which represents a total of 0.04% the Company's issued share capital.
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Iain McLaren
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Jadestone Energy Inc.
b)
LEI:
254900E4GCXW63X26Q32
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.
ISIN: CA46989Q1000
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Acquisition of common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. under a standing instruction for dividend reinvestment.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
GBp54.90 per share, 908 common shares
d)
Aggregated information:
·Aggregated volume:
·Price:
908 common shares
£498.49
e)
Date of the transaction:
November 12, 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
For further information, please contact:
Jadestone Energy Inc.
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
+44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO
+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
Thomas Rider
Jeremy Low
Thomas Hughes
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Georgia Edmonds
jse@camarco.co.uk
Billy Clegg
James Crothers
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617056/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-Dealing