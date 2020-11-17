Ganymed Robotics announces successful functional prototype tests of its revolutionary surgical robotic assistant in orthopaedics

Data demonstrates the Company's ability to deliver advanced computer vision for scene perception, a major milestone to carry out its vision of a surgeon-friendly, time efficient and less invasive robotic assistant for total knee arthroplasty.

Paris, November 17th. 2020. Ganymed Robotics, a developer of advanced robotics technologies for orthopaedic surgeons, today announces the successful completion of functional prototype tests of its surgical robotic assistant for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). This study was comprised of a series of successful in silico, phantom and cadaveric tests. These results mark a major step on the way to realize its vision for a surgeon-friendly, time efficient and less invasive robotic assistant for total knee arthroplasty.

Knee arthroplasty is an extremely widespread surgical intervention for the treatment of arthritis, concerning more than 2 million patients worldwide each year, still associated with high dissatisfaction rates of above 20%. With tens of millions of patients expected in the coming decade, total knee arthroplasty has become a major public health issue. Ganymed Robotics' proprietary technology aims at drastically improving patient outcomes and surgeon experience through higher prosthesis precision and reduced interventions' duration.

All technologically-assisted knee arthroplasties today involve a complex, time-consuming and potentially dangerous registration step that require a physical bone palpation and the insertion of bone pins into the patient's tibia and femur. The functional tests demonstrated the efficacity of Ganymed Robotics' solution, providing advanced computer vision for scene perception (contactless registration), both instantaneous and riskless for the patient. This innovative feature is a revolution for computer-assisted orthopaedics and represents a major milestone in the deployment of Ganymed Robotics' vision to simplify surgeons' jobs while leaving them in full control of the surgery.

Sophie Cahen, Founder and CEO of Ganymed Robotics, indicates: "We are entering an effervescent and high-growth phase of the robotic-assisted orthopaedics market; our technological advance allows us to come in with a vastly superior product in terms of surgeons' experience and overall efficiency than incumbent technologies. Our goal is to become the surgical method of reference for total knee arthroplasties."

Michel Bonnin, Lead Clinical Advisor of the Company and former President of the Hip and Knee French Society, adds: "Contactless registration and surgeon-friendly-design make this device a dream come true for surgeons. No more cutting jigs, no more painful and time-consuming registration process. Just the help we need when we need it, to always get it right."

Since the closing of its €2 M second funding round in March 2020, Ganymed Robotics secured an additional €1 M non-dilutive funding from Bpifrance's "Deep Tech" program dedicated to France's most promising deep tech companies. In the midst of a nationwide lockdown, the team of 14 engineers and PhDs filed multiple patents to further protect the Company's technology platform and finalized the detailed design of the functional prototype.

Ganymed Robotics plans to initiate regulatory processes for its knee arthroplasty solution in 2021 and progressively deploy its technology platform to additional orthopaedic indications.

About Ganymed Robotics

Ganymed Robotics is a medical device company founded in 2018, developing the next generation of robotic assistance technologies for orthopaedic surgery. The company's mission is to improve patient outcome, surgeon experience, and overall efficiency of care delivery for its target indications.Based in Paris, Ganymed Robotics currently employs 14 people who develop a proprietary technology platform combining computer vision, a branch of artificial intelligence, and mechatronics, in close collaboration with world-class clinicians and advisors. The first application is a robotic surgical assistant for knee arthroplasties, a common and fast-growing intervention associated with high dissatisfaction rates of above 20%. Ganymed Robotics intends to progressively deploy its technology to address several other orthopaedics indications. Ganymed Robotics won national and international innovation awards, such as I-Lab, French Tech Emergence, Deep Tech Pioneer, EIT Health and Wilco.

