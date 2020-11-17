DJ Polymetal: Polymetal has been reaffirmed as a member of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 17 November 2020 Polymetal International plc Polymetal has been reaffirmed as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Following the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment by S&P, Polymetal was added to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index ("DJSI") World for the first time and retained its place in DJSI Emerging Markets. Within DJSI, Polymetal has been rated as a sustainability leader in the Materials industry together with 16 other companies, having improved its score by 6 points compared to the previous year and remaining the only company in the index with major assets in the CIS. The annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P is aimed at highlighting companies leading in environmental, social and governance indicators, which are a key focal point of attention today for investors, policy makers, employees and other stakeholder groups. "Our continuing membership in the DJSI indices means that not only have we retained the same level of corporate responsibility and information disclosure, but have also made significant progress in integrating sustainability into all areas of our business. We are proud of all our colleagues who are involved in maintaining high ESG standards that are set by our stakeholders and the company itself", said Daria Goncharova, Chief Sustainability Officer of Polymetal. OTHER RECENT SUSTAINABILTY ACHIEVEMENTS ? Earlier in October 2020, FTSE Russell reaffirmed Polymetal as a constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series with 4.4 score (out of possible 5) and 92 percentile. ? Polymetal is ranked 1st among its 60 peers worldwide in ESG Ratings issued by Sustainalytics which also estimated Polymetal's ESG Risks Rating as 20.3 (medium risk), placing the Company 3rd among 112 other precious metals companies. The ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company manages those risks. ? Polymetal's effective information disclosure has been acknowledged in leading international competitions. In 2020, the Company was awarded Best Communication of ESG by IR Magazine (Europe), and the bronze award was issued to Polymetal for the Best Printed Report (International Companies) by the Corporate & Financial Awards. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. 