At the request of Erik Penser Bank, Saxlund Group AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 18, 2020. Security name: Saxlund Group teckningsoption 3 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SAXG TO3 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014958302 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208885 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 1.00 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Saxlund Group AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: June 15, 2021 - June 30, 2021 December 15, 2021 - December 31, 2021 June 15, 2022 - June 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 - December 31, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: December 28, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 80 00.