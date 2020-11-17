Lucintel: Opportunities for the Global Composites Market to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global composites market looks attractive with opportunities in the transportation, construction, wind energy, pipe & tank, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and others. The global composite materials market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $40.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. The global composites end product market is expected to reach an estimated $112.2 billion by 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/composites-market.aspx and click "download brochure " tab from the menu.

In this market, transportation, construction, pipe and tank, electrical and electronics, consumer goods and wind energy are the major end use industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace and wind energy segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Within the global composites market, injection molding, hand layup, compression molding, spray up, filament winding, resin infusion, and prepreg layup are some of the major processes utilized to manufacture composite parts. Injection molding is expected to be the largest process in terms of value and volume in composite manufacturing because of low cycle time, low manufacturing cost, and ability to make complex shapes.

By fiber type, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber are the major fibers utilized to manufacture composites parts for various end use industries. Carbon fiber is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft and automotive is expected to spur growth for carbon fiber over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

By resin type, thermoset and thermoplastic resins are used to make composites parts. In thermoset, polyester resin is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption. In thermoplastic resins, polyamide (PA) is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption because it is widely used in transportation, construction and consumer goods applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; this region is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. The major drivers for growth are increasing automotive production, high growth in construction, and infrastructure development.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of low-cost carbon fibers, high performance glass fiber, and rapid cure resin system.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities for the global composites market and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Composites Market 2021-2026." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the global composites market by application, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, molding compound, country, and region, as follows:

By End Use Industry ($ Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Pipe & Tank

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Manufacturing Process ($Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

Hand Lay-up

Spray-up

Resin Infusion (RRIM, RTM, VARTM)

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Prepreg Lay-up

Other

By Molding Compound ($ Million and Million Pounds)

SMC

BMC

Thermoplastic Compounds ( SFT, LFT, GMT, CFT and Other)

By Resin Type ($ Million and Million Pounds)

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl ester

Phenolic

Thermoplastics

By Fiber Type ($ Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Aramid fiber

By Fiber Glass Type ($ Million and Million Pounds)

Single End Roving

Multi End Roving

Chopped Strands

Woven Roving

Fabrics

Chopped Strand Mat

Continuous Filament Mat

Others

By Carbon Fiber Type ($ Million and Million Pounds)

PAN Based Carbon Fiber

PITCH Based Carbon Fiber

By Region ($ Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

By Country (Million Pounds)

USA

Canada

Mexico

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherland

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Brazil

Russia

Some of the features of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Composites Industry 2021-2026" report include:

Market size and growth rates of the global composites market.

Composites and competing material markets (steel, aluminium, plastic, composites) in terms of volume

Market size estimates of glass fiber and by type of product form.

Market size estimates of global carbon fiber market by tow size as well as by pan and pitch type in terms of volume and value

Market for fiber type (glass composites, carbon composites, aramid composites).

Analysis of the global composites industry size in terms of value and volume.

Trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) for the global composites industry in terms of value and volume by region, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW

Global composites industry trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) in terms of value and volume by application, such as Transportation, Marine, Wind energy, Aerospace, Pipe and tank, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer goods, and Others.

Market size estimates for reinforcements and resins

Market size estimates for global commodity composites and advanced composites

Market size estimates of global composites by molding compound

Market breakdown

by applications and key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Market size estimates of global composites by end product market for 2020 and 2026

Composites market by country, including China, India, the US, and Germany

Competitive analysis of steel, aluminum, plastics and the composites industries

Market breakdown by manufacturing technology, manufacturing process, market segment, and material type

Thermoset and thermoplastic composites market size

Market outlook and global trends in automotive, marine, construction, aerospace and other important market segments with the needs and challenges of each

Value chain analysis: Dollar and gross profit flow through various nodes of the value chain (from raw material to final application)

Company profiles of material and end product manufacturers

Current innovations in the global composites industry

This 415-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Carbon Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-market.aspx

Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/prepreg-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Composites in the Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-in-mass-transportation-and-off-road.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Epoxy Resin in the Global Composites Industry:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/epoxy-resin-in-composites-industry.aspx

Composite Tube Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composite-tube-market.aspx

Bio-Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bio-composites-market.aspx

Composite Surface Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composite-surface-film-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Carbon Fiber in the Global Automotive Market:

For more details click here: https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-in-the-global-automotive-market.aspx

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Composites in the Defense Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis:

For more details click here: https://www.lucintel.com/composites-in-defense-industry.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617089/Opportunities-for-the-Global-Composites-Market-to-Reach-409-Billion-by-2026