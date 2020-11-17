OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 November 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology products and systems for industry and research, was notified on 16 November 2020 that Gavin Hill, Finance Director of the Company, sold 5,500 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of £19.6529 per share.

Following the sale, Gavin Hill's interest in shares of the Company remains above the shareholding guideline of 200% of salary as laid down in the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations