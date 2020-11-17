The Houghton Body Corporate Excels with Specialist Maintenance Management Software

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houghton Body Corporate has implemented specialist computerised maintenance management software (CMMS) from Real Asset Management (RAM), an MRI Software Company, to ensure highly efficient and streamlined maintenance processes across the business. The system provides the organisation with accurate and timely information about its assets, work orders and planned schedules enabling the management team to make informed decisions and meet key performance indicators (KPI).

Based in South Africa and with 33 permanent staff and 120 contractors in employment, The Houghton Body Corporate is a development build for individuals seeking a luxury and secure estate to reside in. The mixed-use property comprises 388 residential units and 66 commercial hotel suites which are complemented with such facilities as a spa, gym, restaurant, deli, conference rooms and halls and a laundry service.

RAM's CMMS software centrally records and tracks all information relating to The Houghton Body Corporate's 2,500+ assets, consisting of such items as buildings, generators, tools and IT equipment. The company made the decision to invest in a specialist maintenance solution during the early stages of the project whilst The Houghton was being built and before needing to crisis manage break downs. Reflecting on the decision to purchase RAM's software, Christo Janse van Rensburg, Facilities Manager at The Houghton Body Corporate comments, "We were really impressed with the look and feel and intuitive nature of RAM's software and crucially, its flexibility in terms of customisation and being able to configure fields to suit our business requirements, whilst drilling down to the minute detail."

Deployed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, the company uses RAM's CMMS suite to improve work order management and create scheduled maintenance plans. Janse van Rensburg explains, "Our key objective is to keep reactive maintenance to a minimum in order to reduce equipment downtime and to extend the operational life of the equipment. With the RAM maintenance management system, we are able to schedule our work more effectively and have minimal break downs as more planned checks and maintenance is being carried out."

Planned maintenance functionality within the software enables The Houghton Body Corporate to automatically generate scheduled maintenance tasks and outputs whilst the use of automated alerts guarantees that any required servicing is not missed, a major goal for the business. The company is also utilising the system's stores management functionality to monitor and manage all stock items and to ensure that all costs and contractors can be measured at any time.

In addition, the company has recently gone live with RAM's mobile work management solution across its mobile devices which allows engineers to view up-to-date work orders and stock information remotely, regardless of location. Janse van Rensburg comments, "Job cards are now sent directly to the device of the craftsmen, eliminating paper and printing costs and most importantly, ensuring that no documentation goes missing. We are already realising efficiencies where time allocated to each job is more accurate and travel between jobs has been reduced."

In terms of health and safety, The Houghton Body Corporate has access to a clear record of the assets which have been inspected and is also able to set up a check list in the system for high risk areas that must be reviewed and completed before a job can commence, a crucial element in ensuring compliance.

Janse van Rensburg concludes, "Our working relationship with RAM has been exceptional. Both the sales and implementation teams have shown a great deal of knowledge and professionalism and the support team resolved any queries that we had during the set-up process quickly and easily. We look forward to reaping further benefits from the RAM system over the coming months."

Real Asset Management (RAM), an MRI Software Company, is a leading provider of fixed asset management and logistics software & services. Over the last 30 years, its products have been implemented at thousands of customer sites worldwide.

RAM maintains a global presence with offices located around the world. The product range includes modules for fixed asset accounting, lease accounting, asset tracking, maintenance management and facilities management, making it a powerful and flexible solution to meet all requirements and financial regulations.

The company has developed a powerful range of software modules around a central data repository that enables organisations of any size to manage every aspect of the asset lifecycle.