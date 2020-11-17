AvaTrade launches new copy trading solution: AvaSocial

The innovative solution offers users the chance to connect with other traders and learn from the experts before making their move

DUBLIN, 17 November 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, an award-winning CFD broker, announced today the exciting launch of its new copy-trading solution - AvaSocial. This innovative new copy and social trading solution benefits all traders, both new and existing, by allowing them to connect with each other to share and execute trades in one central network.

The custom-built mobile application is regulated by the FCA in partnership with Pelican Trading. It integrates with AvaTrade's entire suite of execution platforms to facilitate trading and allow traders to showcase their performance. AvaSocial enables clients to create their own community of followers who can monitor their strategies, auto-copy or manually copy their signals, and analyse performances. Users of AvaSocial can also communicate with fellow traders through the instant messaging functionality. According to the Raconteur, one in two traders always refer to the opinion of experts or peers before making any investment decisions, and with just the touch of a button on their mobiles, clients can utilise all of AvaSocial's innovative features while they are at home or on the go.

Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade, commented: "We are delighted to launch AvaSocial today, alongside Pelican Trading, as part of our ongoing commitment to support and help educate our customers. The new platform provides market accessibility and showcases how the experts are investing their own money. By sharing and interacting on live trades via the chat functionality, other users can heed the experts' recommendations and copy their strategies for a chance of greater success."

Mike Read, co-founder and CEO of Pelican Trading, commented: "We are extremely pleased to integrate our proprietary social trading technology solution into AvaTrade's mobile platform that connects traders and enables them to share information and learn from the best."

As well as being a comprehensive copy trading solution, AvaSocial allows users to view the different strategies of the experts they are following and opt to take the inverse position instead, depending on their own market convictions.

AvaSocial is currently available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional), and Chinese (HK).

Find out more about AvaSocial at https://www.avatrade.com/trading-info/avasocial.

