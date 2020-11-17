The fitness app market is expected to grow by USD 1.68 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The increasing demand for wearable devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as will hamper market growth.
Fitness App Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market will see increased demand for fitness apps from the lifestyle monitoring segment during the forecast period. This is due to the increased focus on the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by consumers.
Fitness App Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The proliferation of fitness apps is driving market growth in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- adidas AG
- ASICS Digital Inc.
- Azumio Inc.
- BetterME.
- FitNow Inc.
- Google LLC
- Nike Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Under Armour Inc.
- YAZIO GmbH.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
