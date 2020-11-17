Vietnam, Nov 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On 16-19 November 2020 (09:00, GMT+8), The Future Energy Show Philippines (16-17 November) and The Future Energy Show Vietnam (18-19 November) launches live online, bringing together thousands of virtual participants to chart the future of energy in two of Southeast Asia's most exciting markets.With Vietnam's growing population, industrialization, and position as the next cost-competitive global manufacturing hub the country's demand for electricity is expected to increase to 526 billion kWh in 2030, an increase of 8.3 percent from 2021-30. Vietnam targets have 15-20% of its power capacity produced by renewable energy by 2030, doubling renewable energy capacity, to help achieve the goal of reliable energy and reduced carbon emissions in Vietnam.To showcase possibilities in Vietnam's renewable and smart energy industry, The Future Energy Show Vietnam, co-located live online with The Future Energy Show Philippines, will gather the energy sector ecosystem in the region to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovations to help local energy stakeholders in their work to achieve the growth of renewable energy.On the morning of 17 November (09:30 PHT), Nguyen Nam Trung, Deputy Director of Business Development Department, EVNPECC3, and Nguyen Tuan Phat, Lawyer, The Blue Circle will kick-off the conference with a fireside chat on "Framework and DBO contracts form for renewable projects." Following that, DNA Vietnam LLC's Dang Chi Lieu takes the stage to address, "The future of solar auction in Vietnam," while Hexagon Peak's Founder & CEO, Milan Koev "Charts Vietnam's rooftop solar future". Yash Shah, Senior Vice President, Global Structured Finance of SMBC will also share about "Case studies: SMBC & Renewable energy projects financing." Moving later into the morning, UL and Cleantech Solar leaders will also be sharing be energy storage applications and rooftop solar best practices.At 3pm VNT, IFC - World Bank's Senior Energy Specialist Shuvendu Bose will explore plans on "Driving solar power development in Vietnam". Building on that, Hyunjung Lee, Senior Energy Economist, Asian Development Bank will evaluate "Financing challenges and possible solutions for scaling up clean energy investment in Vietnam." The conference then takes on a more technical note with "Time domain calculation for Annual Energy Production - AEP," a session conducted by EVNPECC3's Renewable Energy Expert Le Thanh Vinh.Headlining day 2 of the event (19 November), Nguyen Phuoc Quy Hai, Director, EVNSPC SCADA will share about Operating the grid with digital technologies. As if that wasn't enough, leaders from USAID Clean Power Asia, Credit Guarantee & Investment Facility, Societe Generale, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Infraco Asia and Standard Chartered Bank battle it out on "Reaching bankability: Financing renewable energy projects in Vietnam".Over 40+ expert speakers will be addressing content on solar power, renewable energy financing, project development, energy storage, clean energy investment, innovation, energy efficiency and more across two channels. Alongside the conference, there will be a virtual exhibition hall, featuring world-class energy technology and innovations by leading solar players including Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Huawei, Risen Energy, Hyundai Energy, AE Solar and many more.The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2020 will take place back-to-back with The Future Energy Show Philippines creating a 4-day mega event on the future of energy in two of Southeast Asia's most exciting and dynamic energy economies on 16-19 November. The virtual platform, networking, and on-demand sessions will also be available until the end of the year for registered attendees.Attendance is free of charge. To get your passes and learn updates about the event, visit the official website at www.terrapinn.com/EnergyVN-ACNThe Future Energy Show Philippines and Vietnam 2020 - Virtual EditionFREE Admission to virtual exhibition & conferenceDate: 16-19 November 2020Live onlineAbout TerrapinnTerrapinn is a global events company. Our events promote innovation and technology that changes people's lives. We partner with the world's leading companies and innovators to make a difference.For more information, please contact:Amanda KwokMarketing ManagerEmail: amanda.kwok@terrapinn.comTelephone: (+65) 6322 2733Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.