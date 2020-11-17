Anzeige
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding - amendment

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding - amendment

PR Newswire

London, November 17

The earlier announcement released at 08:58am contained an incorrect number in Section 4(d) of the form.

17 November 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology products and systems for industry and research, was notified on 16 November 2020 that Gavin Hill, Finance Director of the Company, sold 5,500 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of £19.6529 per share.

Following the sale, Gavin Hill's interest in shares of the Company remains above the shareholding guideline of 200% of salary as laid down in the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Finance Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentAmendment Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£19.65295,500
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,500
£108,091
e)Date of the transaction16 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2020 PR Newswire
