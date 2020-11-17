OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding - amendment
PR Newswire
London, November 17
The earlier announcement released at 08:58am contained an incorrect number in Section 4(d) of the form.
17 November 2020
Oxford Instruments plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology products and systems for industry and research, was notified on 16 November 2020 that Gavin Hill, Finance Director of the Company, sold 5,500 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an average price of £19.6529 per share.
Following the sale, Gavin Hill's interest in shares of the Company remains above the shareholding guideline of 200% of salary as laid down in the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Oxford Instruments plc
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gavin Hill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Amendment Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,500
£108,091
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)