Document management leader eFileCabinet has finalized plans to establish a full service operation in Europe that will service the European, Middle-East, and African markets. eFileCabinet customers in the EMEA market will now receive secure and uninterrupted cloud access to their data through AWS Europe.

"We've been serious about providing our European customers with the same, high-quality service and support that our US-based customers have come to expect," said Jesse Wood, CEO of eFileCabinet. "We look forward to working with our European team and helping them to bring intelligent document management solutions to the global business community."

eFileCabinet has long planned to expand its award-winning service to the fast-growing document management market in Europe, and this new expansion will strengthen that position.

"The market for intelligent document management solutions is growing fast and we and other companies have to respond to that," said Jeroen Balzer, eFileCabinet Managing Director, Europe, Middle-East, Africa. "Our service aims to be a European reflection of the high level of service and great customer satisfaction that eFileCabinet in America has achieved in the last 20 years."

The EMEA business community will greatly benefit from a solution that allows them to expand their communication and compliance options, doing more business with the international community. Intelligent organization, automation, and cloud-access will help businesses in nearly every industry to streamline their common processes and get back to the work that matters.

Since 2001, eFileCabinet has been perfecting its approach to intelligent organization to create one of the most advanced document management systems. eFileCabinet has been helping small to mid-sized businesses increase profitability and growth by revolutionizing their outdated business processes.

