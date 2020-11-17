Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Scheme Entitlements

17 November 2020

PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Scheme Entitlements

Following the passing of the special resolutions put forward at the Company's First General Meeting and Second General Meeting, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that as at the Calculation Date and calculated in accordance with the terms of the Scheme as set out in the circular published by the Company dated 12 October 2020 (the "Circular"):

the PLI FAV per Share is 249.716012 pence (being the amount per Share for those PLI Shareholders having elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option);

the MUT FAV per Share is 838.739173 pence (being the amount per MUT Share used in determining the number of New MUT Shares to be issued to those PLI Shareholders having elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option);

the conversion ratio is 0.297728 New MUT Shares for each Share elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option; and

the Cash NAV per Share is 243.504171 pence (being the amount per Share for those PLI Shareholders having elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Cash Option).

Accordingly, for Shareholders that elected, or are deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option:

each Share with "A" Rights will roll over into approximately 0.297728 New MUT Shares.

And for Shareholders that elected, or are deemed to have elected, for the Cash Option:

each Share with "B" Rights will entitle the holder to 243.504171 pence in cash.

Application has been made by Murray Income Trust plc to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the New MUT Shares to be effective at 8.00 a.m. on 18 November 2020.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

