Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Successfully Completes First Campaign in Asia Across 4 Countries For A Fortune 500 Food Manufacturer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, completed its first campaign across four Asian countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines. Snipp's client is a leading Fortune 500 Food Manufacturer that has been a repeat client of Snipp since 2015. This marks the first use case of Snipp's platform internationally for this client and also the first deployment of the platform for Snipp in the region.

Up until 2019, the average contract value with this client stood at just over $600,000 USD annually, but in the first 10 months of 2020 for North America, this contract value grew to over $750,000. Now with the successful completion of the Asian program, Snipp and the client are in discussions for the 2021-25 period with a view of undertaking global deployments.

"This relationship with our client is a typical illustration of one of the many pillars of growth opportunities available to us as a company - leveraging our long lasting and deep bench of Fortune 500 clients whom we can service globally. Over the last two years, we have worked hard on product development, scalability and platform maturity that is now enabling us to reach new markets, break into new industries and most importantly grow our revenues profitably.", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO. "We will continue to share such marquee successes as we grow not only our share of wallet with our existing 90+ clients in 2020 but also as we attract new clients to the fold globally. Our fourth quarter revenues continue to grow at an impressive rate in comparison to last year and we head into the last six weeks of this quarter with a strong wind at our backs despite the challenges faced by all in 2020."

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

