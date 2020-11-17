

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) reported successful two-year follow-up results from the STITCH Study for its NOVOSTITCH Meniscal Repair Systems. The data showed NOVOSTITCH Meniscal Repair Systems achieved 82.6% success rate for difficult to repair horizontal cleavage tears at two years follow-up. The results further underscored the clinical efficacy and benefit of meniscal repair versus removal. The study recorded complete meniscal healing in 100% of patients undergoing needle arthroscopy at six months.



The STITCH Study is a prospective clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of repairing Horizontal Cleavage Tears, one of the most common meniscal tears.



