Ubiquitous Range of Applications across Diverse End-users to Invite Promising Growth Prospects for Calcium Chloride Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

- The booming population levels & the rising disposable income across the globe is enabling the growth of industries such as food and construction, eventually bringing great growth prospects for the calcium chloride market

- Calcium chloride market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4 percent during the 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The efficient properties of calcium chloride over conventional materials help in boosting the calcium chloride market greatly. The property of calcium chloride to reduce the freezing point of water has led to immense demand in cold countries. Hence, this aspect may bring tremendous growth prospects for the calcium chloride market during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Calcium chloride is an inorganic salt that serves as a typical ionic halide. It is highly soluble in water and is commercially available in liquid and anhydrous forms. The high solubility makes it a perfect fit across many applications. Calcium chloride has prominent applications in construction, dust control, industrial processing, de-icing, industrial processing, water management, tire weighing, food, etc. This aspect may bring immense growth opportunities across the calcium chloride market.

Due to global warming, all the seasons are in their extreme form. The same goes for winter. Severe snowing due to the extreme winter season in various parts of the world is increasing the demand for de-icing, prominently done using calcium chloride. Thus, this factor may bring good growth prospects for the growth of the calcium chloride market.

After a detailed and thorough study by the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), they extrapolate the global calcium chloride market to expand at a CAGR of more than 4 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global calcium chloride market was valued at US$ 1.7 bn in 2018.

The superior properties of calcium chloride over other conventional materials may serve as a boon for the calcium chloride market. The growing influence of calcium chloride across the food and beverage industry may also invite great growth prospects for the calcium chloride market.

Calcium Chloride Market: Key Revelations

In regards to the applications of calcium chloride, the drilling fluids segment gained dominance in 2018

The drilling fluids segment accounted for more than 20 percent of the calcium chloride market in 2018

Based on product type, the flakes 77 percent segment held a vital share of more than 25 percent in 2018

The flakes 77 percent segment may expand at the same rate across the forecast period of 2019-2027

North America held a massive share of more than 40 percent of the total regional scenario in 2018

North America may also serve as a dominant region from 2019 to 2027

may also serve as a dominant region from 2019 to 2027 The Middle East and Africa's calcium chloride market is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the assessment period

Calcium Chloride Market: Growth Boosters

The extraordinary properties of calcium chloride may prove as a beneficial factor for increasing the growth rate.

The heightening investment of government bodies across various countries in public infrastructure may give the much-required boost to the calcium chloride market

The utilization of calcium chloride in the maintenance of haul roads in mining due to its deliquescent nature may invite overwhelming growth for the calcium chloride market during the assessment period

Calcium Chloride Market: Industrial Insights

The calcium chloride market is highly concentrated. A handful of key companies acquire more than half of the calcium chloride market's growth share. The players concentrate to avoid the constant fluctuation of raw material prices to gain a good competitive advantage over others.

Some well-established players in the calcium chloride market are Nedmag Industries, TETRA Technologies Inc., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Zirax Limited, Sameer Chemicals, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Solvay S.A.

Global Calcium Chloride Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Flakes 77%

Flakes 94%

Prills 94%

Pellets 94%

Liquid Grade

Others (Flakes 83%-87%, Pellets 90%, Powders 90%, etc.)

By Application

De-icing

Dust Control

Drilling Fluids

Industrial Processing

Construction

Others (Tire Weighing, Water Management, Food, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

