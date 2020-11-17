The medical cyclotron market is poised to grow by USD 55.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005915/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Cyclotron Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the medical cyclotron market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of medical cyclotrons.

The medical cyclotron market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the use of medical cyclotron technology in nuclear medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the medical cyclotron market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The medical cyclotron market covers the following areas:

Medical Cyclotron Market Sizing

Medical Cyclotron Market Forecast

Medical Cyclotron Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ALCEN

Ebco Industries Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Ionetix Corp.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

TeamBest

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Value chain analysis

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Cyclotron <20 MeV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cyclotron 20-35 MeV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cyclotron >35 MeV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Medical cyclotron technology in nuclear medicine

Advanced medical cyclotrons

Rise in healthcare spending

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ALCEN

Ebco Industries Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Ionetix Corp.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

TeamBest

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005915/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/