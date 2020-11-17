BTS Group AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, earned the honor Great Place to Work-Certified. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification is a significant achievement that confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at BTS. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified," says Melissa Friedman, Head of People Experience at BTS. "We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, leaders, and jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results and impact with our clients."

"We congratulate BTS on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people to do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

To learn more, visit bts.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world, using deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

