Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced Dalet Pyramid, its next generation solution for Unified News Operations. Designed to accelerate the evolution of news organizations and serve distributed teams, Dalet Pyramid ushers in a new era of agility, flexibility and mobility for content creation. It provides an integrated solution for news production, content management and multi-platform distribution, all accessible through a web-based user experience. Offered on a subscription basis, the solution can be natively deployed in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid configuration.

Dalet Pyramid wraps all of Dalet's news innovation within a modern workspace with natively integrated tools that enable 360-storytelling and faster breaking news across all viewing platforms. News producers can create content from anywhere for all audiences with sophisticated media asset management and orchestration powering all ingest, production, delivery and archive workflows. Propelling digital-first multiplatform workflows, the new solution is designed to offer remote workforces comprehensive editorial, graphics and distribution tools accessible from desktop and mobile devices.

"Editorial and production teams need to collaborate more efficiently on stories for all platforms from any location. Conversely, audiences love their news and want access on their favorite device, at all times," said Raoul Cospen, Director of Product Strategy, News at Dalet. "Tying your story line-up to a rundown limits production workflows and the efficiency for stories to be delivered across platforms. With more than two-thirds of newsrooms distributing content to an average of four platforms, it is a natural next step to refocus the newsroom away from rundowns and reimagine their operations. Dalet Pyramid gives news professionals the creative freedom to focus on the story, with collaborative tools and efficient resource planning to feed all audience platforms. It's a holistic news experience that enables great storytelling."

Encompassing 20 years of Dalet expertise in news workflows, Dalet Pyramid's digital-first content production approach offers outstanding mobility for individuals and teams working remotely as well as agility and flexibility for storytelling across radio, TV, digital and web.

Raoul explains, "With Dalet Pyramid we have completely revamped the user workspace to offer an exceptional creative experience and all the conveniences you expect from a modern architecture including native-cloud support, configurable workflows, scalability, enterprise-level security, frequent feature updates and accessibility across devices. It's one platform to serve your entire multichannel news operations."

With Dalet Pyramid, production tasks such as ingest, scripting, audio and video editing, digital versioning and graphics are always connected to the story, enabling multi-user collaboration and speeding up news delivery to audiences. Advanced AI capabilities automate metadata tagging and provide real-time contextual recommendations, saving valuable time logging and searching content while optimizing use of all relevant assets for editorial.

Architected for Fast Deployment and Total Control over Resources and Budgets

Dalet Pyramid can be set up for cloud, on-premises or hybrid operations. The intuitive configuration module and open APIs give greater control to system administrators, requiring less ramp-up time. Customers opting for cloud will benefit from immense flexibility and elasticity in managing resource fluctuations, with the ability to spin up additional seats when immediate user access is needed, without the need to increase capital investment.

Flexible Business Model, More Frequent Release Cycles and Elasticity

Dalet Pyramid will be offered in a range of flexible business models, such as subscription and SaaS, enabling news organizations to calculate resource costs with precision. Shorter development cycles and regular updates ensure users are up to date with the latest functionality with minimal operational disruption.

Raoul concludes, "The subscription and usage-based business models give our customers tremendous visibility and a real opportunity to lower their TCO."

Dalet Pyramid is a key component of Dalet's major company transformation, which includes a fully reimagined brand identity. The vibrant brand evolution reflects Dalet's 30 years of industry innovation and embodies the company's mission to help content owners craft compelling stories anywhere. Learn more about Dalet's new voice.

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, Audi, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

