PierianDx, the leading clinical genomics informatics company, and Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, jointly announce the appointment of Mark McDonough as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors of PierianDx, effective immediately. In his new role, McDonough will help fulfill the company's unique value proposition of enabling precision medicine through its best-in-class variant interpretation knowledgebase, integrated infrastructure, and clinical genomics reporting for both cancer and inherited disease. McDonough succeeds Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, Joe Boorady, who remains as Chairman of the PierianDx Board of Directors.

"Mark commands a deep understanding of the diagnostics market, and we are delighted to welcome him to the PierianDx family during this exciting time in the company's development," said Joe Boorady. "Mark will drive company execution on its IVD strategy and solidify its leadership position in the global cancer and hereditary disease diagnostics market."

Mark McDonough is a global technology business executive with nearly 30 years of experience. His personal mission is to impact change in the field of healthcare in a compassionate yet resolute manner, leading by example. He most recently served as CEO and board member for Immunis.AI, where he secured funding and developed a top flight team within six months to launch a novel noninvasive liquid biopsy immunogenomics assay for prostate cancer patients on 'active surveillance.' Prior to this, McDonough served as President, CEO and board member of CombiMatrix from 2012 through 2018, orchestrating its sale to Invitae in November 2017. Under his leadership, CombiMatrix experienced 14 consecutive quarters of record growth. Earlier in his career, he served in various sales leadership roles within the clinical laboratory industry and developed his leadership skills as a Navigator and Communications Officer in the US Navy.

"An established, respected and trusted leader in the genomics industry, Mark is the perfect CEO for PierianDx," said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. "He has a remarkable track record of developing teams, fundraising, and directing corporate strategy and growth."

"I am excited to join PierianDx and lead this talented team committed to delivering tools to our partners and customers that enable precision medicine adoption at scale," said Mark McDonough. "We believe advanced genomic testing should be democratized and available to all at the highest quality and lowest cost. I look forward to helping propel the company as we expand our market leadership and serve more patients through our partners and customers."

About PierianDx

Founded in 2014 out of Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx is focused on advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide. Its industry-leading clinical genomics technologies, CAP and CLIA accredited laboratory, IVD-ready knowledgebase and reporting solution, and expertise deliver the most integrated, trusted, and collaborative approach across the clinical care spectrum. From genomic sequencing and biomedical informatics in the laboratory to reporting and decision support at the patient's bedside, PierianDx drives the adoption of genomics in clinical care and accelerates the fight against somatic cancer and hereditary germline diseases. For more information visit www.pieriandx.com.

About Bench International

Bench International is the oldest woman-founded executive search firm serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench's scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. 33% of all leaders placed in Bench's 45+ year history have been gender and ethnically diverse. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information visit www.benchinternational.com.

