Internet Marketing Company: How To Get Cheap Car Insurance Coverage As A First Time Buyer

First-time drivers are paying some of the most expensive car insurance policies. The lack of experience behind the wheel is the reason why car insurance companies charge more on the premiums of first-time drivers.

To make their car insurance rates cheaper, first-time drivers should follow the next tips:

Join an existing plan. First-time drivers, especially teen drivers, are seen as risky by insurance providers because they lack experience, may text and drive, and are more likely to get distracted. Joining the family's insurance plan is one way to get affordable rates.

Choose a slightly used vehicle. When buying the first car, first-time drivers should consider buying a cheaper slightly used car if they want to get cheaper premiums. The cost to replace a vehicle plays into the overall premium.

Raise the deductible. First-time drivers who select full coverage car insurance can save some money by raising the deductible. The deductible is the amount the policyholder pays before the insurer pays to fix the vehicle.

Consider buying liability insurance only. First-time drivers who have an older car or can afford to replace their vehicle in case of an at-fault accident should consider buying only liability insurance. This policy gives no protection to the vehicles and it covers only the other driver's bodily injury and property damage.

Avoid tickets and car accidents. Being a safe driver is the best way to keep insurance rates low. First-time drivers should do their best to avoid distracted driving, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

Improve the credit score. Car insurance companies are allowed to use the credit score to rate drivers in every state but California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts. Drivers can improve their credit score by getting their first credit card, paying off their credit balance monthly, or by becoming authorized users on an account with excellent payment history.

Shop around. First-time drivers should get as many quotes as they can and compare them. To finish this task faster, first-time drivers should go to a brokerage website.

Ask for discounts. To make their policies more affordable to drivers, insurance companies offer all types of discounts such as good student discounts, graduating a defensive course discount, getting a married discount, installed anti-theft devices discount, telematics discount, multi-policy discount, pay in full discount, and more.

"Getting affordable car insurance as a first-time driver is not an easy task, but there are several methods that can help them pay less on their monthly premiums", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

