Dienstag, 17.11.2020

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
17.11.20
17:13 Uhr
2,926 Euro
+0,176
+6,40 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2020 | 17:29
67 Leser
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2020

Bermuda, 17 November 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Wednesday 25 November 2020 release its unaudited results for the Third quarter of 2020. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 6259105. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
