Real Time Cryptocurrency Price Alerts with Moneymaker from Yarovoy Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Staying up to date with cryptocurrency markets is a time-consuming task, which is why Yarovoy Group launched Moneymaker, a data-driven tool that provides cryptocurrency price alerts, trading trends, and market moves all in real time.

Yarovoy Group's Moneymaker is backed by mathematical formulas and popular trading indicators to catch trends earlier and faster than exchanges and other cryptocurrency advisers. The result is a cryptocurrency surveillance tool that saves investors time and provides valuable insights that they won't get anywhere else. Additional features include cryptocurrency email alerts based on in-house algorithms that are designed to catch calculated price and volume changes at a rapid pace, with API calls refreshed on 30 second intervals for the ultimate BTC price alert utility. This feature can also be used to provide alerts regarding other popular cryptocurrencies.

Moneymaker subscribers receive cryptocurrency alerts directly to their personal email inboxes, with updates provided on all of the major cryptocurrencies as well as moving markets. In addition to allowing investors to take their trades to the next level, these alerts also save hours per day on research, with easy-to-access information for more informed trades.

Yarovoy Group remains committed to ensuring that cryptocurrency investors have a full range of the most updated data metrics available on the cryptocurrency industry. Moneymaker is designed to do just that, offering some of the most advanced analytics at a rapid pace and in real time.

Learn more about Yarovoy Group's cryptocurrency services, including the firm's expertise in building cryptocurrency exchange and trading platforms. With qualified experience in cryptocurrency markets and an unbeatable approach to data management, Yarovoy Group helps ensure investors have all of the tools they need at their disposal.

About Yarovoy Group

Yarovoy Group (YG) is an IT company offering big advancements for global decision makers. YG products include information-based Salesforce, cryptocurrency, and development applications, with a competitive pricing structure that makes more tools available to businesses of all sizes. Integral to Yarovoy Group's services is a team of IT experts with real-world experience in the industries they are serving. They provide out of the box solutions that address unique challenges in today's leading platforms, with CRM integration for a truly seamless transition. For more information, please visit www.yarovoygroup.com.

