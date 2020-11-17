Technavio has been monitoring the 3d printer market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and XYZprinting Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the demand for 3D customized products will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of in-house additive manufacturing resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
3D Printer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
3D Printer Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Industrial 3D Printer
- Desktop 3D Printer
- Technology
- FDM
- SLS
- SLA
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
3D Printer Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3d printer market report covers the following areas:
- 3D Printer Market size
- 3D Printer Market trends
- 3D Printer Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printer market growth during the next few years.
3D Printer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3d printer market, including some of the vendors such as 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and XYZprinting Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3d printer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
3D Printer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d printer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D printer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Industrial 3D printer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Desktop 3D printer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market Segmentation by Technology
- FDM Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SLS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SLA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Formlabs Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Materialise NV
- Proto Labs, Inc.
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Ultimaker BV
- XYZprinting Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
