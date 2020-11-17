ZCCM: FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT _ MOPANI

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 06 November 2020

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcement date 4th September 2020, shareholders are advised that ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to advise Shareholders and the market that the Company's discussions with Glencore Finance (Bermuda) Ltd regarding the future of Mopani Copper Mines Plc ("Mopani") are still in progress which, if successfully concluded may have a material impact on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

