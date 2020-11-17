The "Italy Online Automated External Defibrillator Market Research Report: By Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italian online automated external defibrillator (AED) market is expected to generate a revenue of $2,512.5 thousand in 2030 and is projected to progress at a 3.4% CAGR during 2020-2030

When patient type is taken into consideration, the adult division held the major share of the Italian online AED market in 2019 and the situation is expected to remain the same in the coming years as well, since younger people are rarely affected by sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). In terms of type, the non-wearable AED classification accounted for 100% share of the market in 2019. This is primarily due to the unavailability of wearable AEDs on online platforms, since these devices are prescribed by doctors and cannot be purchased without a prescription.

Based on end user, the Italian online AED market is divided into homecare settings, public-access settings, hospitals, cardiac centers, pre-hospital care and emergency medical service, clinics, and others. Out of these, the public-access settings division held the largest share of the market during 2014-2019 and is further predicted to dominate the market in the near future as well. This can be ascribed to the rising adoption of innovative defibrillation technologies that have higher efficiency at public places in the country.

Companies operating in the Italian online AED market are becoming inclined towards introducing novel products for enhancing their presence in the market. For example, the BeneHeart C Series AED was launched by Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. in September 2019, for improving resuscitation during SCA cases. The device makes use of the ResQNavi technology for directing users through the rescue process and provides step-by-step voice prompts and animations coaching.

Factors Leading to Growth of Market:

Increasing geriatric population

Several advantages on online shopping

Surging prevalence of cardiac diseases

Rising installation of AEDs at public places

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Non-wearable

4.1.1.2 Wearable

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Fully automatic

4.1.2.2 Semi-automatic

4.1.3 By Patient Type

4.1.3.1 Adult

4.1.3.2 Pediatric

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Pre-hospital care and EMS providers

4.1.4.2 Public access settings

4.1.4.3 Homecare settings

4.1.4.4 Hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers

4.1.4.5 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Shifting focus from implantable devices to external defibrillators

4.2.1.2 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.1.3 Rising focus of market players on growth strategies

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing installation of AEDs at public places

4.2.2.2 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.3 Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases

4.2.2.4 Advantages of online purchase

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Product failures

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory norms

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulations

Chapter 5. Italy Online AED Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Patient Type

5.4 By End User

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

6.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.2.1 Product Launches

6.2.2 Acquisitions

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Product and Service Offerings

7.3 Key Financial Summary

Stryker Corporation

CU Medical System Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BIOTRONIK SE Co. KG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

SCHILLER AG

Defibtech LLC

Cardiac Science Corporation

Progetti S.r.l.

Mediana Co. Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

METsis Medikal Ltd.

AMI Italia S.r.l

FIAB Spa

Amazon.com Inc.

Laerdal Medical

Metrax GmBH

