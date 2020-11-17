Chaney Enterprises Enters Central Virginia Market with GreenRock Materials Acquisition

GAMBRILLS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Chaney Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete, aggregates, custom blends, and related construction supplies provider, today completed the acquisition of GreenRock Materials, a ready-mix concrete business based in Charles City, VA.

Chaney Enterprises has acquired all eight of GreenRock's concrete plants, including five fixed plants operating in the Greater Richmond, Virginia Region, and three plants in their portable plant division. Chaney has also acquired GreenRock's three affiliated companies: Mid-Atlantic Concrete Pumping, Stony Creek Sand & Gravel, and NSL Transport.

GreenRock employees have joined the Chaney Enterprises team while continuing to work in their current roles. The five GreenRock concrete plants are located in Amelia, Ashland, Charles City, Prince George, and Richmond. Stony Creek Sand & Gravel has two mining operations that supply materials to ready-mix, precast, and asphalt producers. Mid-Atlantic Concrete Pumping is Central Virginia's largest locally owned concrete pumping company. NSL Transport operates a fleet of bulk tankers and dump trailers.

Michael Lamb, founder, and president of GreenRock Materials started the company in 2010. Over the last ten years, Lamb has built a successful operation with an incredibly talented and committed leadership team. Lamb has joined Chaney's executive team in a new role as vice president of growth and acquisitions. Lamb's primary responsibility is identifying and determining the feasibility of acquisitions and mergers, and other growth initiatives.

This is Chaney Enterprises' fourth expansion in Virginia, with their most recent Lorton, VA. ready-mix concrete plant opening in May 2019. In 2017, Chaney acquired a ready-mix concrete plant in Bealeton, VA., and in 2016, constructed a ready-mix plant in Gainesville, VA.

"Entering central Virginia's market is a remarkable opportunity for all our current and new team members," said Francis "Hall" Chaney, III, chief executive officer of Chaney Enterprises. "We look forward to integrating our business with GreenRock's experienced network of great people and building on their success in one of America's oldest major cities. We were attracted to GreenRock because of our similar corporate cultures with a focus on integrity and a high-level commitment to providing excellent products and services to our customers."

About Chaney Enterprises

Founded in 1962 by Eugene "Babe" Chaney and built on a foundation of integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready-mix concrete, sand, gravel, stone, blended soils, and related construction supplies to its customers throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Delaware by land, sea, and rail. From its headquarters in Gambrills, MD., the company operates 29 ready-mix concrete plants, 11 sand and gravel facilities, and BuilderUp, a professional building supply operation with locations in Waldorf and Owings, MD. For more information, visit www.chaneyenterprises.com.

