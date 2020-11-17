All references of the fashion brand should read Lanvin (instead of Lavin).

ALCANTARA UNVEILS SPECIAL CAPSULE COLLECTION WITH FRENCH FASHION BRANDS LANVIN EN BLEU AND THE LANVIN COLLECTION IN TOKYO

Alcantara recently introduced a fall/winter capsule collection in Japan in collaboration with Lanvin and its licensed Lanvin en Bleu and Lanvin Collection brands. The new fashions include 30 different looks featuring "Made in Italy" luxury materal from Alcantara. Yukihiro Takahashi, a highly regarded Japanese musician, and Tomoki Sukezane, a Japanese fashion editor and stylist, played a role in the runway show introduction of the new collection. More information is available at www.alcantara.com.

