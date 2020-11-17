The Extra General Meeting (EGM) of Yara International ASA (Yara International) held on November 17, 2020, approved an extraordinary dividend of NOK 18.00 per share. The Ex-date is November 18, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799424