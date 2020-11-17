In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Yara International ASA, all warrants with Yara International ASA share (YAR) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from November 18, 2020. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799428