NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in Yara International ASA (Yara International) due to an extra dividend. For details regarding the recalculation please see exchange notice 126/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799431