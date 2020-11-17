Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2020) -TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX, speaks about the company's technology and services to trace food from Gate to Plate.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/trustbix-tracing-food-from-gate-to-plate-ceo-clip-90sec/

TrustBIX is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov 21st & 22nd, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX)

www.trustbix.com

