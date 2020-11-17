Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSAV ISIN: CA89615V1013 Ticker-Symbol: 49T 
Frankfurt
17.11.20
10:04 Uhr
0,043 Euro
-0,001
-1,16 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2020 | 23:20
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. Announces the Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to 2,325,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years. These options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Richard Drechsler
President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:
Corporate Information
Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Richard Drechsler
President and CEO
Tel: (604) 687-2522 ext. 262

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617214/Trifecta-Gold-Ltd-Announces-the-Granting-of-Incentive-Stock-Options

TRIFECTA GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.