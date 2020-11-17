VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to 2,325,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years. These options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522 ext. 262



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617214/Trifecta-Gold-Ltd-Announces-the-Granting-of-Incentive-Stock-Options