The personal safety tracking devices market is poised to grow by USD 186.23 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

The report on the personal safety tracking devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in dual-income households.

The personal safety tracking devices market analysis includes technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices as one of the prime reasons driving the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The personal safety tracking devices market covers the following areas:

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Sizing

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Forecast

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amber Alert GPS Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Globalstar Inc.

Jio Inc.

Le Vise Products LLC

Location Based Technologies Inc.

Veriot LLC

WTS Positioning Solutions AB.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

GPS personal safety tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Children Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elderly Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adults Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal

safety tracking devices

Increase in government initiatives to ensure the personal safety of citizens

Rising demand for personal safety tracking devices with innovative features

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amber Alert GPS, Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Globalstar Inc.

Jio Inc.

Le Vise Products LLC

Location Based Technologies Inc.

Veriot LLC

WTS Positioning Solutions AB

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

