The personal safety tracking devices market is poised to grow by USD 186.23 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024
The report on the personal safety tracking devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in dual-income households.
The personal safety tracking devices market analysis includes technology segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices as one of the prime reasons driving the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The personal safety tracking devices market covers the following areas:
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Sizing
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Forecast
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amber Alert GPS Inc.
- Angel Sense Ltd.
- BrickHouse Security
- Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Globalstar Inc.
- Jio Inc.
- Le Vise Products LLC
- Location Based Technologies Inc.
- Veriot LLC
- WTS Positioning Solutions AB.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- GPS personal safety tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Children Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Elderly Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adults Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Department stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal
- safety tracking devices
- Increase in government initiatives to ensure the personal safety of citizens
- Rising demand for personal safety tracking devices with innovative features
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amber Alert GPS, Inc.
- Angel Sense Ltd.
- BrickHouse Security
- Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Globalstar Inc.
- Jio Inc.
- Le Vise Products LLC
- Location Based Technologies Inc.
- Veriot LLC
- WTS Positioning Solutions AB
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
