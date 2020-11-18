The metallurgical coal market is poised to grow by USD 14.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the metallurgical coal market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for coal tar.
The metallurgical coal market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The metallurgical coal market covers the following areas:
Metallurgical Coal Market Sizing
Metallurgical Coal Market Forecast
Metallurgical Coal Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anglo American Plc
- Arch Coal Inc.
- Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
- BHP
- China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
- China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
- Coronado Global Resources Inc.
- Glencore Plc
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- and Vale SA
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Steelmaking Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-steelmaking Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in number of smart city projects
- Advances in mining industry
- Steel production through electrolysis
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anglo American Plc
- Arch Coal Inc.
- Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
- BHP
- China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
- China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
- Coronado Global Resources, Inc.
- Glencore Plc
- Teck Resources Ltd.
- Vale SA
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
