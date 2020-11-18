Technavio has been monitoring the menswear market and it is poised to grow by USD 153.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the menswear market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising demand for organic menswear is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 153.87 bn.

H M Hennes Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp, are some of the major market participants.

The evolving menswear fashion is one of the major factors driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute 39% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. H M Hennes Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The evolving menswear fashion will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this menswear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Menswear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Menswear Market is segmented as below:

Product Top Wear Bottom Wear Coats, Jackets, And Suits Intimate And Sleepwear, and Accessories Others

Distribution channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Menswear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The menswear market report covers the following areas:

Menswear Market Size

Menswear Market Trends

Menswear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for organic menswear as one of the prime reasons driving the menswear market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Menswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist menswear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the menswear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the menswear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menswear market vendors

