

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it will acquire a majority stake of about 80% in Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. or 'ISS', a governance, ESG data and analytics provider. The transaction is based on an ISS valuation of $2.275 billion or 1.925 billion euros cash-and-debt free for 100%.



Genstar Capital LLC and the current management of ISS will continue to hold about 20% in ISS.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.



Deutsche Börse said it plans to finance the acquisition by around 1 billion euros of debt and the remainder with cash.



The company noted that ISS will continue to operate with the same editorial independence in its data and research organization that is in place today. The current executive leadership team with CEO Gary Retelny will co-invest in the transaction and will lead the business of ISS also after the closing.



