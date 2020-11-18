Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.11.2020
NEXCOM Named to Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Awards Leaders Board for Second Year in a Row

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM proudly announces its recognition by the Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Program as a Leaders Board Partner for the year 2020-2021. This is the second year in a row that NEXCOM has received the program's highest honor.

NEXCOM Named to Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle Awards

The Intel Network Builders Winner's Circle Program is established to recognize leading industry partners that work closely with Intel to develop the next generation of network solutions and accelerate network transformation. Intel's Winners' Circle Awards recognition consists of three award tiers: Leaders Board, Solution Plus Partner, and Solution Partner. In being named to the Leaders Board, NEXCOM received the highest recognition level among hundreds of corporate candidates.

"We are proud to receive top award for our collaboration and contribution with Intel and other network builder ecosystem partners," says Jennifer Lan, Marketing Director of NEXCOM's Network and Communication Solutions Group. "NEXCOM, as a longtime partner of Intel, has committed from the beginning to develop platforms based on leading network technology and to support innovation that brings flexible solutions to the dynamic market."

"Each year, the Intel Network Builders Program recognizes industry leaders driving the next wave of technical innovation through the Winner's Circle Awards," said Keate Despain, Intel Network Builders Director, Intel Corporation. "We are honored to announce NEXCOM among the awarded partners in our 360+ member strong ecosystem who are working to accelerate the development of cloud-ready solutions for network infrastructure and edge deployments."

Additional information:

Winner Circle Announcement by Intel
https://networkbuilders.intel.com/winnerscircle

Network & Communication Solutions Group
https://www.nexcom.com/Products/network-and-communication-solutions

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and networking technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336476/Nexcom.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
