The global tissue paper market size is expected to grow by 12.91 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The growing tourism and hospitality industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat of prominent substitutes will hamper market growth.
The growth of the tourism and hospitality industry will be the major factor driving tissue paper market growth. Driven by the increasing number of traveling individuals, the tourism industry is growing momentously. This drives the demand for hotels across the world. Hotels and spa centers are the primary consumers of tissue papers. The high occupancy rates boost the growth of the hospitality industry, consequently driving the need for hospitality services that include tissue papers. Several five-star hotels, such as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, are equipped with fully functional spa services that consume tissue papers in huge volumes. The growth of the tourism industry across the globe will subsequently drive market growth during the forecast period.
Global Tissue Paper Market: Product Landscape
The growing hygiene and health consciousness among people, and the increasing westernization in developing countries, the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the facial tissue, paper towel, and others segment.
Global Tissue Paper Market: Geographic Landscape
The ever-rising population and increasing focus on hygiene and rising urbanization will significantly influence tissue paper market growth in this region. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for products/services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product by volume
- Toilet paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Facial tissue Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Paper towel Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Product by volume
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
- Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume
- Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel by volume
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Geographic Landscape by Volume
Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asia Pulp and Paper Group
- Cascades Inc.
- CMPC SA
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Paper Mart
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
