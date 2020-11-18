The global tissue paper market size is expected to grow by 12.91 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006335/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing tourism and hospitality industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat of prominent substitutes will hamper market growth.

The growth of the tourism and hospitality industry will be the major factor driving tissue paper market growth. Driven by the increasing number of traveling individuals, the tourism industry is growing momentously. This drives the demand for hotels across the world. Hotels and spa centers are the primary consumers of tissue papers. The high occupancy rates boost the growth of the hospitality industry, consequently driving the need for hospitality services that include tissue papers. Several five-star hotels, such as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, are equipped with fully functional spa services that consume tissue papers in huge volumes. The growth of the tourism industry across the globe will subsequently drive market growth during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/tissue-paper-market-industry-analysis

Global Tissue Paper Market: Product Landscape

The growing hygiene and health consciousness among people, and the increasing westernization in developing countries, the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the facial tissue, paper towel, and others segment.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Geographic Landscape

The ever-rising population and increasing focus on hygiene and rising urbanization will significantly influence tissue paper market growth in this region. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for products/services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Specialty Paper Market: The specialty paper market size has the potential to grow by 5.01 MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Pulp Market: The pulp market size has the potential to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Cascades Inc.

CMPC SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Paper Mart

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tissue Paper Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in tissue paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tissue paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tissue paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tissue paper market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Toilet paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Facial tissue Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Paper towel Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel by volume

Hypermarkets and supermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

Cascades Inc.

CMPC SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Paper Mart

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006335/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/