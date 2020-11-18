The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is expected to grow by USD 558.94 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The demand from healthcare facilities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of equipment will hamper the market growth.

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market: Product Landscape

A dosimeter is a small radiation monitoring device worn to measure an individual's accumulated ionizing radiation dose, which is obtained from external sources to evaluate the potentially harmful health effects of radiation. These devices are routinely used in occupational radiation environments in the nuclear industry, such as nuclear power plants and radiation sterilization facilities, as well as in medical facilities such as radiology centers. The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market share growth by the dosimeters segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest radiation detection and monitoring equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong presence of key vendors, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced radiation detection and monitoring equipment, and the growing demand from various end-users such as the healthcare and nuclear industries will significantly drive the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for radiation detection and monitoring equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

AMETEK Inc.

Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee

Fortive Corp.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.

Polimaster LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

