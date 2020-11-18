SHUAA and Arton announce partnership to encourage foreign direct investment in high growth markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the leading asset management and investment banking platform in the region, today announced its new partnership with Arton Capital, the leading global expert advisory specializing in investment-based social impact programs, to encourage foreign direct investment through the establishment of real estate development funds focused on high growth markets.

Leveraging SHUAA's expertise in asset management and real estate development and Arton Capital's experience in financial advisory focused on investment programmes for residence and citizenship; the partnership aims to create investment products and opportunities including a €100,000,000 fund which will attract foreign investment into markets such as Montenegro and satisfy the growing demand for second residency and citizenship programs. The funds will target returns in excess of 20% through the acquisition, development and sale of real estate projects to investors seeking second residency and citizenship. Two mixed-use projects in Montenegro have already been identified as potential investments ready to apply for approval by the Montenegrin government within their Citizenship by Investment portfolio of qualified projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Mustafa Kheriba, Deputy CEO and Head of Asset Management at SHUAA, said: "Citizenship by Investment is a competitive global market and the COVID-19 pandemic has only further increased demand as more and more people across the world are now thinking of how to medically, socially and financially secure their future. This partnership is the perfect alliance of SHUAA's real estate and fund management expertise along with Arton's experience empowering individuals and families to become global citizens by investing in second residency and citizenship."

Armand Arton, founder and president of Arton Capital, added: "This innovative initiative is unprecedented in our industry, and we are thrilled to partner with SHUAA, a leader in asset management and investment banking. The ability to attract foreign direct investments is essential for countries, especially during these times. This partnership will play a key role in helping governments attract foreign direct investment to help boost economic development and growth."

With over 12 government mandates, Arton has been instrumental in attracting more than USD 4 billion in foreign direct investment to countries through social impact investment programs in the last 5 years related to residency and citizenship.

Following its merger with Abu Dhabi Financial Group, SHUAA has strengthened its position as leading regional asset management and investment banking platform and boasts USD 13.6 billion AUM with over 20 years' experience in real estate development including the development of The Broadway and No. 1 Palace Street in London, UK.

The number of countries attracting foreign direct investments through Citizenship by Investment programs has continued to rise over the past decade. The economic contribution helps boost local economies, and close budget gaps, enabling governments to inject fresh capital into building infrastructure, growing tourism, funding local companies and increasing employment opportunities.

About SHUAA Capital psc

SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA) is a leading asset management and investment banking platform, with USD 13.6 billion in assets under management and with offices throughout the Middle East and the United Kingdom. SHUAA Capital psc is recognized for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing through a differentiated, innovative and global product offering focused on public and private markets, debt and real estate.

The asset management segment, one of the region's largest, manages real estate funds and projects, investment portfolios and funds in the regional equities, fixed income and credit markets; it also provides investment solutions to clients, with a focus on alternative investment strategies. The investment banking segment, mandated to lead several sukuk issuances for a total of more than USD 500 million in the past 12 months, provides corporate finance advisory, transaction services, private placement, public offerings of equity and debt securities, and structured products, while also creating market liquidity on OTC fixed income products. The firm is regulated as a financial investment company by the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority.

About Arton Capital

Arton Capital is the leading government advisory firm focused on attracting foreign direct investments to countries by designing and implementing investor programs for residency and citizenship. Working with over 12 countries around the world, Arton's global operations have helped attract over US$ 4 billion in foreign direct investment in the last 5 years.

Arton empowers individuals and families to become Global Citizens by investing in second residence and citizenship through a bespoke service experience which simplifies complexity and is built on confidentiality and trust.

Founder of the Global Citizen Forum, Arton Capital is a member of the Arton Group, whose mission is focused on products and services tailored to the needs of Global Citizens.

